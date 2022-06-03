Phillies part ways with Joe Girardi, name Rob Thomson as interim manager for rest of 2022 season

article

The Philadelphia Phillies have parted ways with manager Joe Girardi.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning, saying that Girardi was relieved of his duties and bench coach Rob Thomson will be the interim manager until the end of the 2022 season.

"It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities," said Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski. "While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around. I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and familiarity with our club, is the right meant to lead us going forward."

Thomson served as the team's bench coach and coordinated spring training for the last five seasons after being hired in 2017.

"I am extremely excited for this opportunity and I appreciate the confidence Dave gas shown in me," Thomson said. "Having said that, this is an emotional day for me, having worked so closely with Joe for so many years. This has been my home now fro the last five years and I care deeply about this franchise, this city, our players, our coaches, our staff and our fans. I am ready to lead this team and look forward to getting to work and turning this around."

In addition to Girardi's departure, the team also parted ways with coaching assistant Bobby Meacham.

Girardi's first year with Philadelphia was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Phillies went 82-80 last year and he ends his tenure with a 132-141 record. Girardi managed the New York Yankees from 2008-17 and the Florida Marlins in 2006.

The Phillies have lost 12 of 17 games heading into the opener of Friday’s three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

"We underperformed and that falls on me. This is what happens," Girardi told SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio. "I think there’s more talent in that room than the way we have played."

The Phillies have a $224 million payroll and boast 2021 NL MVP Bryce Harper and NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and free-agent sluggers Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. Yet Philadelphia hasn't made the playoffs since 2011, hasn't won the World Series since 2008 and has watched fan interest plummet through a decade-plus of mediocre baseball.

Harper has been plagued most of the season with right forearm soreness and was forced to give up right field and play designated hitter. Second baseman Jean Segura is out for up to three months with a fractured right index finger. The Phillies are 12-15 at home and are 4-10 in one-run games. They are 3-7 over their last 10 games.

"I think realistically we should have been 7-3. Well, that’s going to fall on me because we weren’t," Girardi said. "I just pray that they get better and that they get to the playoffs."

The Phillies were done in by a sagging bullpen, defensive deficiencies and slow starts from some of their high-priced veterans (Schwarber is batting .192). The lowlight was a May 5 loss at home to the New York Mets when they blew a six-run deficit in the ninth inning and lost 8-7. The Mets had lost the previous 330 times they trailed by six runs in the ninth.

"I think there’s a number of reasons we didn’t win. We gave too many extra outs that cost us four or five games, maybe even more," Girardi said.

Girardi replaced Yankees manager Joe Torre after the 2007 season and spent a decade in pinstripes. Girardi led New York to its 27th World Series title, beating the Phillies in six games in 2009, and his 910 wins were sixth most in team history.

Girardi said last week the season was "frustrating" but he was not concerned about losing his job. Girardi, though, likely had to make the playoffs this season after the Phillies declined to pick up his option for 2023.

"I’ve never worried about my job. I don’t worry about my job. I’ve got to do my job," Girardi said. "It’s the business of being a manager."

Philadelphia’s struggles go well beyond Girardi. Gabe Kapler was fired after a 161-163 record in two seasons and then led the San Francisco Giants to a 107-55 record and the playoffs last season.

The Phillies also fired coaching assistant Bobby Meacham and promoted Mike Calitri to bench coach.

Thomson was Philadelphia's bench coach and coordinated spring training for the last five seasons. He was hired before the 2018 season.

"I am ready to lead this team and look forward to getting to work and turning this around," he said.

Advertisement

His first game is against an Angels team that has lost eight straight games overall and six straight on the road.