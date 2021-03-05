How to win $10,000 on the Pennzoil 400 for free with FOX Super 6

article

A weekend in Las Vegas can be a high-risk, high-reward proposition for anyone who walks the Strip.

But you don’t have to head to the Bellagio Fountains to be a big winner this weekend, as NASCAR heads to Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400, the fourth stop on the Cup circuits schedule for the 2021 season.

Pick the right answers to six questions about Stage 2 of the race and you can win the jackpot of $10,000 of Clint Bowyer’s money.

It’s free to play and it’s so much fun. Just download the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device by clicking on this link, then answer the six questions. That’s all you need to do!

Here are the six questions that are in play for this week’s race:

Which driver will lead the most laps by the end of Stage 2?

Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. or Tie

Logano is the two-time defending champion in this event, which was one of the final ones that took place before the shutdown for COVID-19 took place. Overall, Hamlin has led the most laps with 103 through the first three races, with three stage wins in nine stages so far. Elliott is next on this list with 57 – sitting fourth overall behind William Byron and Chris Buescher.

Which manufacturer will win Stage 2?

Chevrolet, Ford or Toyota

While all three races have been won by different manufactures overall, Hamlin’s Toyota has been the strongest car in the bunch. He won both Stage 2’s in Daytona and finished second in Stage 2 in Homestead last week behind Byron’s Chevy.

Which of these drivers will have the fastest lap by the end of Stage 2?

William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano or Martin Truex Jr.

Logano has a good track record at Las Vegas, winning the 2019 and 2020 March races in the desert with six Top 5 finishes in his career. Hamlin and Byron, however, have both had extremely fast cars in recent weeks.

Which Driver will gain the most positions in Stage 2 (Hard Charger)?

Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. or Tie

Blaney may have the best chance in this because his car is slanted back towards the end of the pack, lined up at the 26th spot. Truex is located near the front of the grid, but has been a fashionable pick for many to win this race.

How many cars will finish Stage 2?

All 38, 37-36, 35-34 or 33 or less

In last March’s Pennzoil 400, only two cars failed to finish 245 of the 267 laps of the Las Vegas course. The September race had four cars that failed to make it more than 227 laps of the 268 that took place. In other words, the history of the course doesn’t lend to the big crash that knocks a lot of the field out.

Which driver will have the best finish position in Stage 2?

Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney

The sleepy choice would be Hamlin, who has done everything but win the checkered flag at the end of the first three races. His first two stages in Daytona and Homestead have been outstanding. Truex, however, could be the best of the rest of the field on this list because of his favorable start position and his success at Las Vegas in the past.

