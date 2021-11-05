Osceola High: 'Defensive Line University'

Over the past 10 years, about 30 of Osceola High School's defensive linemen have earned scholarships to play collegiate football.

Juniors Derrick Leblanc and John Walker are on track to follow this path. The two D-lineman have over 60 offers combined from the likes of Alabama, Florida, and UCF.

"You’ve got to block out the noise and still play football. I’ve still got two more years. All this can be taken away from you," Leblanc said.

The duo credits defensive line coach Robert Vansickle for preparing them for this moment. Vansickle says he tries to train the guys as if they’re in college.

"They’re going to show up ready to play. A majority of our kids play as freshmen in college because they’ve got the tools, the fundamentals, the techniques to work on," Vansickle said.

The guys are working hard for their collegiate dream and say it’s all part of a bigger plan.

"You still want to keep on pushing and get better. So you can go and at least reach to the NFL. I know it’s good to be in college, but NFL is the main point," Walker said.

Osceola is currently 7-2. They face Orange City University High on Friday night in the final game of the regular season.