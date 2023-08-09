Osceola High Girl's Volleyball team motivated as they head into new season

Osceola High School is extra motivated heading into the new volleyball season.

"So far, the team has just been gelling really, really well. They’re getting along," Osceola head volleyball coach Carrie Palmer said. "There’s a lot of talent in the gym. We have a couple of new faces, and it’s just clicking early on."

"This year’s going to be the same thing. Team comradery is at an all-time high. So I’m really excited about that," senior setter Alex Liggeri said.

The team is younger than in years past., but that doesn’t mean they’re without talent or experience. Osceola will once again have a powerful attack from the outside. Sophomore Cate Palmi, who finished second in the state in kills a year ago, was named one of the top 150 players in the country in her class by prep. Sophomore transfer outside hitter, Jordin Southall, also made that same list.

"It’s great. But I definitely couldn’t do it without my team, 100%.

Without setters running our offense and defense. It’s definitely great," Cate Palmi said. The offense may get a lot of credit, but Head Coach Carrie Palmi said this is an extremely well-rounded team.

Most of these girls played club volleyball in the off-season, which kept their skills sharp. Now they’re back together working towards the ultimate goal — a state championship.

"They help me too. As much as I help them, they help me. They teach me that just being young doesn’t mean you can’t be a tough player," said Liggeri.

"Building on that. We hope to also go to the championship and win it as well with a new team," Southall said.