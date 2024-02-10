Orlando Valkyries notch first victory in home opener

The Orlando Valkyries are filling a void for volleyball hungry fans in Central Florida.

"I love it," said volleyball fan Lisa Fernandez. "All the hits were awesome…the energy is so good."

The Valkyries are members of the Pro Volleyball Federation, which is in their inaugural season and played their second match of the season, taking on the Vegas Thrill at Addition Financial Arena on Saturday.

Orlando had a supportive home crowd behind them.

"These people are doing amazing and winning, spectacularly," fan Callei Cooper said.

The Valkyries won in four sets, notching their first victory of the season and first win in franchise history.

"I like watching Jill Gillen. She’s my height and she’s undersized. She’s really, really good," said fan Deanna Perdu.

Now former college stars, who previously only had the option to play overseas, get to shine on home soil.

The Valkyries hit the road for the first time this season, as they face the Atlanta Vibe on Monday.