Orlando Pride waive goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer

Orlando Pride has waived goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer ahead of the 2020 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season.

“On behalf of everyone at Orlando Pride, we would like to thank Haley for her contributions throughout her time in Orlando,” Orlando Pride General Manager Erik Ustruck said. “Haley has given seven years of her life to growing women’s soccer and the NWSL. We respect her decision to explore new opportunities and we wish her the best of luck in her next chapter moving forward.”

Kopmeyer finishes her time in Orlando with 13 appearances for the Pride, registering 61 saves and one shutout. In 2019, she earned 10 caps and won four of five consecutive NWSL Save of the Week awards.

The Michigan alumna was acquired by the Pride as part of a multi-player trade with the then-named Seattle Reign ahead of the 2018 season. Since entering the league in 2013, she has earned 60 appearances, recording 337 saves and 12 clean sheets.

The Orlando Pride contributed to this report.