Orlando Pride exercises options on 9 players following 2021 season

In the midst of the 2021-22 National Women’s Soccer League offseason, the Orlando Pride has announced the current contract statuses for each of its players.



The Pride have exercised contract options on nine players, including midfielders Marta, Erika Tymrak, Viviana Villacorta and Chelsee Washington; defenders Carrie Lawrence, Courtney Petersen and Toni Pressley; as well as goalkeepers Erin McLeod and Brittany Wilson. Washington is currently on loan with Canberra United of Australia’s Liberty A-League.



The Club has elected to not exercise the contract option on defender Konya Plummer, while forward Crystal Thomas is out of contract. Both players will enter the Waiver Wire.



"We’d like to thank both Crystal and Konya for their contributions to the Club and wish them the best of luck in their next steps," Orlando Pride General Manager Ian Fleming said. "As we continue to make roster decisions, we’re excited to continue to build the core of our roster while acquiring valuable assets that can help strengthen the Pride in both the short and long term."



The Pride have seven players who remain under contract heading into 2022 in forwards Abi Kim and Sydney Leroux, midfielders Gunny Jónsdóttir and Marisa Viggiano and defenders Phoebe McClernon, Amy Turner and Kylie Strom.



Additionally, the Club will be extending new contract offers to midfielders Meggie Dougherty Howard, Taylor Kornieck, Jade Moore and Parker Roberts; defender Ali Riley and goalkeeper Kaylie Collins.



Forward Alex Morgan remains on the Pride roster as a 2021 Federation Player, with 2022 statuses to be announced at a later date.

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.

