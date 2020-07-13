Orlando Pride Defender Ali Riley loaned to FC Rosengård

article

Orlando Pride defender Ali Riley has been loaned to Swedish club FC Rosengård, it was announced today. Riley will join Rosengård immediately, a club that she previously played for from 2012-18. The loan will run through November 2020, with the Pride holding the right to recall at any point during the loan.

“We’re obviously disappointed to not have been able to see Ali and the rest of the team’s hard work on display at the Challenge Cup but we’re happy to be able to provide her with an opportunity to get some competitive matches and training at Rosengard,” Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said. “We’ll remain in constant contact with Ali to ensure that the Pride can maximize the benefits of this valuable and competitive playing experience. Ali was in tremendous form here in Orlando and we’re excited for when she eventually plays her first match in purple but, for now, we wish her luck in Sweden.”

Riley joined the Pride in February on a one-year deal with an option for an additional year. However, with the Club’s withdrawal from the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, Riley has yet to appear in a match for Orlando.

In her previous stint at Rosengård, the New Zealand Women’s National Team captain made 132 appearances, scored four goals and won three Damallsvenskan titles over her seven seasons. The veteran defender has also previously played for Bayern Munich (Germany), Chelsea FC (England), as well as FC Gold Pride and the Western New York Flash of the U.S.’s former Women's Professional Soccer (WPS).

The Orlando Pride contributed to this report.