Orlando Pride acquires 2021 second round draft pick from Reign FC

Orlando Pride has acquired a natural second-round selection in the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) College Draft from Reign FC. In return, the Reign have received midfielder Dani Weatherholt.

“On behalf of everyone at the Orlando Pride, I want to thank Dani for her contributions to the Club these last four seasons. Dani has been an integral part of the Pride - both within the team and within the community - and we’ll miss having her in purple,” Orlando Pride General Manager Erik Ustruck said. “We wish her the best of luck in this next chapter ahead with the Reign.”

Weatherholt, 25, was drafted by the Pride at No. 31 overall in the 2016 NWSL College Draft out of Santa Clara University. Since then, she has gone on to appear in 74 matches across all competitions in her last four years in Orlando, scoring three goals and adding one assist. In 2019, she captained the Pride in five consecutive matches.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride acquires a natural 2021 NWSL College Draft second-round pick in exchange for midfielder Dani Weatherholt.

