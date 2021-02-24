Orlando Magic to host Lakers, Nets and Heat in second half of season

article

The Orlando Magic will play host to the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and Miami Heat in the second half of their season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The National Basketball Association released the remaining 2020-21 schedule and announced the Magic will play at Miami on Thursday, March 11. The Magic’s first home game of the second half at the Amway Center will be on Sunday, March 14 against the Heat. The game time is 7 p.m.

Due to limited capacity at Amway Center, a limited number of tickets for the 2020-21 regular season are available to the general public on a game-by-game basis. For more information, call (407) 89-MAGIC or log on to OrlandoMagic.com/tickets.

The Magic’s full schedule is available through their official website, OrlandoMagic.com, while the NBA’s second-half schedule can be found at NBA.com.