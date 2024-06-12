Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Magic reveal preseason schedule ahead of 2024-25 season

By Dani Medina
Published  June 12, 2024 10:09am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - After a whirlwind postseason for the Orlando Magic, the team is now looking ahead to next season. 

The Magic announced Thursday the preseason schedule, which tips off in New Orleans on Oct. 7. 

Here's a look at the full preseason schedule:

  • Oct. 7 at New Orleans: 1:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 9 at San Antonio: 8 p.m.
  • Oct. 11 vs. New Orleans: 7 p.m. (Kia Center)
  • Oct. 18 vs. Philadelphia: 7 p.m. (Kia Center)

