Orlando Magic reveal preseason schedule ahead of 2024-25 season

After a whirlwind postseason for the Orlando Magic, the team is now looking ahead to next season.

The Magic announced Thursday the preseason schedule, which tips off in New Orleans on Oct. 7.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MAY 03: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic high-fives teammate Jonathan Isaac #1 after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kia Center on

Here's a look at the full preseason schedule:

Oct. 7 at New Orleans: 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 at San Antonio: 8 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. New Orleans: 7 p.m. (Kia Center)

Oct. 18 vs. Philadelphia: 7 p.m. (Kia Center)

Single-game preseason tickets are on sale now here.