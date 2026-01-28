Brevard County Jail worker accused of having sexual relationship with inmate, smuggling cigarettes

The Brief A Brevard County Jail worker is accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate and bringing contraband into the jail. Lisa Marie Sanders, 33, was arrested on Jan. 27 after the sheriff's office said she admitted to having a sexual relationship with an inmate. The sheriff's office said Sanders and the inmate coordinated introducing additional contraband into the facility.



A worker at the Brevard County Jail was arrested after deputies say she coordinated with an inmate to bring contraband into the jail.

What we know:

Lisa Marie Sanders, 33, is accused of sexual misconduct with a Brevard County Jail inmate, of bringing tobacco products into the jail complex and using a two-way communication device with an imate.

Sanders was arrested on Jan. 27.

The Brevard County Sheriff's office said Sanders – who is in a sexual relationship with an inmate – provided the inmate with three packs of tobacco cigarettes.

Sanders admitted to investigators that she engaged in a relationship with the inmate while he was incarcerated, deputies said. The relationship started this month, the affidavit said. This relationship occurred while Sanders was an employee of a food services company at the jail.

Through phone calls and electronic messages, Sanders and the inmate coordinated introducing additional contraband into the facility, a probable cause affidavit with the sheriff's office said.

Investigators determined Sanders was involved with introduction of contraband, misuse of a two-way communication device and staff sexual misconduct.

This comes two days after a corrections officer with the Brevard County Sheriff's office was accused of bringing drugs into a jail and providing the drugs to inmates.

What's next:

Sanders' first appearance in Brevard County court is set for Wednesday afternoon.