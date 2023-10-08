Orlando Magic player launches his own clothing line

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac isn’t afraid to go against the grain.



When NBA players kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in 2020, Isaac stood.



The following year, he was the only Magic player to not get vaccinated.



"I’ve done some polarizing things. From back in the bubble to not taking the vaccine. All these things unfortunately have been polarizing issues in our society," Isaac told FOX 35.



Now Isaac has his own athletic apparel line.



It’s called Unitus. Isaac says he’s catering to what’s missing in the market.



"Love. It’s not about hating anybody. It’s not about going against anything. It’s just about ‘Hey, I want to see my values represented. If I can give that to other people. Why not?" Isaac said.



Isaac says those values are faith, family and freedom.



That message can be seen on his clothing.



This season, Isaac will wear his Judah 1 "Triumph" court shoes, which show a bible verse very special to his journey.



It’s 2 Corinthians 4:9, which basically says "persecuted, not destroyed."



"For me it’s like, hey I’ve been injured, I’ve been hit, I’ve been down. But I haven’t been destroyed. God is with me. So I’m ready to take on the year," Isaac said.



The Magic play their first pre-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.