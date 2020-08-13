Orlando Magic 2020 NBA Playoffs first round schedule released

article

The National Basketball Association has announced the schedule for the Orlando Magic’s first round, best-of-seven playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. This marks the Magic’s second consecutive trip to the postseason and their 16th playoff appearance overall. The 2020 Magic Playoffs are presented by AdventHealth.

Game 1 – Tuesday, August 18 @ Milwaukee at The Field House, 1:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2 – Thursday, August 20 @ Milwaukee at The Field House, 6 p.m. ET ESPN)

Game 3 – Saturday, August 22 @ Orlando at The Field House, 1 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4 – Monday, August 24 @ Orlando at The Field House, 1:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Game 5* – Wednesday, August 26 @ Milwaukee, TBA (TBA)

Game 6* – Friday, August 28 @ Orlando, TBA (TBA)

Game 7* – Sunday, August 30 @ Milwaukee, TBA (TBA)

* If necessary

The 2020 NBA Playoffs will continue to be played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The 2020 NBA Playoffs will proceed in a traditional conference-based format with four rounds and best-of-seven series in each round. The 2020 NBA Finals will end no later than October 13.