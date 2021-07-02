Orlando City returns home to face the New York Red Bulls

article

Orlando City SC (6-1-3, 21 points) returns to Exploria Stadium this weekend, set to take on the New York Red Bulls (4-5-1, 13 points) on Saturday, July 3. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX35 PLUS, with coverage set to begin at 7 p.m. ET.



The match, presented by Rasmussen University, will also be available to stream locally on LionNation TV, while being transmitted on 96.9 The Game in English and Acción 97.9FM, 810AM in Spanish. Tickets are available online or by calling (855) ORL-CITY.



"Another game and certainly a good rival too that gave us some difficulties when we played at their place. [It’s] a great opportunity for us to keep adding points, but most importantly getting involved players that have not been with us lately," Head Coach Oscar Pareja said. "About the [New York] Red Bulls, we know their ways and I’m sure they know ours. We’re aiming to, as always, to be protagonists of the game and be aggressive and a team who is aiming to score goals in the way that we have and bring the victory again. We’re getting ready, but we know the opposition and we know as well that it’s not going to be an easy game."



After stringing together a nine-point week in a busy stretch of three matches in seven days, the Lions will look for their fourth consecutive victory since returning from the international break. The side’s last and only defeat of the season thus far came against Saturday’s opposition at Red Bull Arena on May 29.



City’s most recent fixture resulted in a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at intrastate foes Inter Miami CF last Friday. Gonzalo Higuaín gave the home side the lead in the 67th minute, only to be answered six minutes later from a first-time volley from Chris Mueller off a Nani cross. The captain then took matters into his own hands in the 81st with a game-winning strike from outside the area for his sixth goal of the season.



Nani’s six goals on the year are good for the team lead, followed by Tesho Akindele with three. Mueller and Akindele share the team-high in assists on the year, each with four.



The Red Bulls last took the pitch this past Sunday, battling to a scoreless draw at Atlanta United FC. Carlos Miguel Coronel registered three saves in the match en route to his fourth clean sheet of the season, tied with the Lions’ Pedro Gallese and four other goalkeepers for the league lead.



Caden Clark leads the Red Bulls with four goals this season, set to be transferred to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig upon conclusion of the 2020 MLS campaign it was announced last week. Fábio Gomes Netto leads the team in assists with five this year.



Following Saturday’s match, the Lions head back out on the road for a midweek matchup at Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, July 7 in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff at Soldier Field.