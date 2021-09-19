Orlando City falls 3-1 on road to Philadelphia Union

article

Orlando City SC (10-7-8, 38 points) dropped a 3-1 decision to the Philadelphia Union (9-7-8, 35 points) on Sunday evening at Subaru Park.

Defender Ruan scored the lone goal on the night for the Lions, his second career MLS goal and second in as many games. Midfielder Mauricio Pereyra, who wore the captain’s armband on the night, earned the assist, his ninth of the year and a personal MLS single-season high.

"Overall, it was a match that, in those key moments and when those plays came, they make a difference on the result. I think overall, especially our reactions in the second half and when we tied the game and were in control of it and felt good, we could have had more," said Head Coach Oscar Pareja, "but, as I say, we have to accept what came and take our responsibilities to keep improving, to try to get the team out of this moment that is difficult. But we are united and we will keep pushing."

The home side got on the board first in the opening 45, scoring following a controversial play. After defender Rodrigo Schlegel appeared to be fouled in the box, play continued and the Union capitalized after a shot deflected in front of the net to put the home side up one heading into the half.

Brazilian Ruan leveled things up, heading home a lofted ball from midfielder Mauricio Pereyra. The defender made a streaking run down the right side, finding a gap beyond the Union backline and redirecting the ball into the far side of the goal.

The Union regained the lead in quick order after Kacper Przybylko capitalized on a loose ball in the Orlando City penalty area.

Philadelphia added an insurance goal in the 90th minute, with Kacper Przybylko scoring from the spot after Antonio Carlos was shown a red card.

Advertisement

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.