Ohio State, Georgia tied at No. 3; Florida to 7th

Ohio State and Georgia are tied at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Florida surged to No. 7 after a big victory.



No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson held their spots Sunday after a week off for both, but the Buckeyes caught up to the Bulldogs in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Crimson Tide received 32 first-place votes and 1,503 points and the Tigers had 15 first-place votes and 1,433 points. Georgia got three first-place votes and 1,393 points. Ohio State, which was fourth last week, received 10 first-place votes and 1,393 points.



The last time there was a tie in the top three was Sept. 20, 2015, when TCU and Mississippi shared third.



No. 5 LSU received two first-place votes. Oklahoma stayed No. 6. Florida moved up three spots after beating Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers slipped five to No. 12. Baylor, Memphis and Cincinnati all entered the Top 25.

