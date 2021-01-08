NBA G League playing at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Disney
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The NBA G League announced on Friday that 18 teams, including 17 NBA G League teams and G League Ignite, will take to the court in February at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff.
NBA teams without an NBA G League affiliate participating in Orlando will have the opportunity to assign roster players and transfer Two-Way players using the league’s flexible assignment and Two-Way rules.
The full list of the 17 participating NBA G League teams is below.
· Agua Caliente Clippers (LA Clippers)
· Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs)
· Canton Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers)
· Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers)
· Erie BayHawks (New Orleans Pelicans)
· Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers)
· Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets)
· Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves)
· Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic)
· Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets)
· Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies)
· Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder)
· Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors)
· Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets)
· Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz)
· Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors)
· Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks)
The NBA G League heads to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney just a few months after the NBA restarted the 2019-20 NBA regular season at that venue last summer, which culminated with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the NBA title.
The complete 2021 NBA G League game and broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.