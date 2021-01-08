NBA G League playing at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Disney

article

The NBA G League announced on Friday that 18 teams, including 17 NBA G League teams and G League Ignite, will take to the court in February at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff.

NBA teams without an NBA G League affiliate participating in Orlando will have the opportunity to assign roster players and transfer Two-Way players using the league’s flexible assignment and Two-Way rules.

The full list of the 17 participating NBA G League teams is below.

· Agua Caliente Clippers (LA Clippers)

· Austin Spurs (San Antonio Spurs)

· Canton Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers)

· Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers)

· Erie BayHawks (New Orleans Pelicans)

· Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers)

· Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets)

· Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves)

· Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic)

· Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets)

· Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies)

· Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder)

· Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors)

· Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets)

· Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz)

· Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors)

· Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks)

The NBA G League heads to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney just a few months after the NBA restarted the 2019-20 NBA regular season at that venue last summer, which culminated with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the NBA title.

The complete 2021 NBA G League game and broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.