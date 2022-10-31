Meet Orlando's new XFL team - Orlando Guardians

Orlando's XFL team's name and logo have been announced – meet the Orlando Guardians.

The new football league is scheduled to launch its season on February 18, 2023. The Orlando Guardians will join seven other teams in the league, including Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, and Houston Roughnecks, among others.

The Guardians' games will be held at Camping World Stadium near downtown Orlando. Former XFL player Terrell Buckley has been tapped as head coach for the Guardians.

"The Guardians have touched down in Orlando, and I am back in the Sunshine State to lead the way with smart, fast, and fearless football for our fans," said Head Coach Terrell Buckley in a prepared statement. "Visiting teams better prepare for a sea of green guarding over Camping World Stadium."

2023 XFL TEAMS