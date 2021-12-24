Florida girl completes 1st cheerleading season while using wheelchair

Lake Nona 12-year-old Addi Hosko is overcoming obstacles and having fun while doing so.

She just completed her first season as a Pop Warner cheerleader while using her wheelchair.

She was born with a rare disease called proximal femoral focal deficiency. It affects the growth of bones in her legs and limits her ability to walk.

But she doesn’t let it slow her down.

"Yeah, it’s not fun. But I get through it though. Good things still happen. I do cheer and a disability cannot stop me from doing that," Addi Hosko said.

Earlier this month, Addi wrapped up her first cheerleading season with the Lake Nona Junior Lions at the Pop Warner Cheer and Dance National Championships.

From the dancing to the cheering, Addi’s confidence is contagious when she’s center stage.

"So proud. Because you see how excited she is. You see her just loving it. You know that you’re reaching so many more people that are going to be impacted," Addi’s mother, Jennifer Hosko said.

Neither Addi nor her parents ever doubted she would succeed in this sport. Her teammates also supported her from day one.

"Her team, her coaches, they were so excited to have her. They didn’t question it for a second. They said ‘yes, absolutely’ we’d love to," Jennifer Hosko said.

Addi is just tapping into her athletic potential and hopes others see this as inspiration.

"If you see me, I want people to think, if she can do it, they can do it too. Nothing can stop you," Addi Hosko said.

Addi is enjoying the freedom she’s finding in participating in sports. She’s trying out a few different things and will be going on her first hike in a couple of weeks.

