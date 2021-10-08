Lake Mary remains undefeated, beating Lyman 49-14

Lake Mary’s football team continued its unbeaten streak Thursday night as it defeated Lyman 49-14.

"They just play as a team. They seem to be all together," Lake Mary parent Tracy Duncan said.

Lyman may not have put too many scores on the board. But their fans were there.

"They’re proud to be Greyhounds. We’re so proud of our coaches. We’re proud of our kids who are out there fighting through this game. We have a very young team. So the future of Lyman football is bright," Lyman athletic director Carly Burns said.

Lake Mary plays Palm Coast next Friday.