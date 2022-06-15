Jansson scores first of the year in Lions’ 1-1 fraw at New England

article

Orlando City SC (6-5-4, 22 points) took a point in its return to play from the international break, battling to a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution (5-5-5, 20 points) on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium.



The match saw defender Robin Jansson score his first goal of the year, now with five in all competitions as a Lion. Jansson became the fifth defender to find the back of the net this campaign for the side, joining João Moutinho, Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel, and Kyle Smith all with finishes this season.



In addition, forward Tesho Akindele tallied his 100th Club appearance on the night, entering the game in second-half stoppage time. Akindele joins former Orlando City players Cristian Higuita, Chris Mueller, and teammate Robin Jansson at the century mark, becoming the fourth player in Club history to reach such a milestone.



"I think it was a well played game. We have the sensation that it could have been more than a point. In certain moments we pushed and had to keep pushing, but we found in New England today a team that wanted to play the transitions, their players were dangerous there, and I think we controlled them. [It was] well played by the players," said Head Coach Oscar Pareja. "The effort after 16 days without playing was much, much better and the rhythm was better than I thought and we’ll be ready for the next one."



The Lions return home to host Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, June 18 in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Exploria Stadium.



