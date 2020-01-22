Griffin brothers back in Orlando for 2020 NFL Pro Bowl

Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin are pretty much household names here in Central Florida.

The twins have always said they would be back in Orlando to play in the Pro Bowl someday, and now, that dream is a reality for Shaquill. He was named to his first Pro Bowl this year as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, and of course, he brought his teammate -- his twin and his best friend -- Shaquem along with him.

“I wanted to get full access,” Shaquem said. “I said wherever he's walking, I'm walking. If he's going to meetings, I'm going to meetings.”

Shaquill, a cornerback for Seattle, was a late selection to the Pro Bowl. He didn’t get the call from the NFL until last Sunday while watching the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl against the Packers.

While Shaquem, a linebacker alongside the same defense with Shaquill, isn’t on the NFC roster this year, he’s more than happy to be along for the ride.

They return to Orlando, where the two starred for the University of Central Florida. With the local ties -- both played in Orlando and grew up near St. Petersburg -- you can imagine there's plenty of Griffin love to share all week.