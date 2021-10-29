FOX 35 Football Friday: Week Ten scores and highlights

FOX 35 Football Friday actually got started on Thursday. Every game is meaningful but this match between Timber Creek and Winter Park was for a district title. Timber Creek would edge out Winter Park, 9-7. Scores from around the state are below:

PREP FOOTBALL

Apopka 41, Lake Brantley 3

Atlantic Coast 24, First Coast 0

Avant Garde 41, Pine Crest 14

Baldwin 53, Wolfson 0

Bishop Kenny 42, Paxon 7

Boone 50, Oak Ridge 14

Colonial 15, Orlando University 12

Dr. Phillips 62, Windermere 10

Ed White 31, Terry Parker 27

Faith Christian 50, Cornerstone Charter 8

First Academy-Orlando 60, Discovery 0

Hernando 29, Sunlake 7

Hialeah Gardens 34, Miami Springs 27

Hialeah-Miami Lakes 16, Mourning 13

Keystone Heights 32, Stanton College Prep 0

Lincoln 32, Ft. Walton Beach 0

Martin County 31, Sebastian River 0

Miami Central 49, Miami Northwestern 6

Miami Ferguson 35, Hialeah 6

Miami Southridge 38, South Miami 30

North Miami 27, Miami Krop 6

North Miami Beach 24, Carol City 14

Orange Park 28, Englewood 12

Orlando Freedom 15, Cypress Creek-Orlando 10

P.K. Yonge 42, Providence 20

Park Vista Community 35, John I. Leonard 0

Raines 35, Columbia 13

Riverside 38, Westside 0

Rutherford 28, North Bay Haven 7

Somerset-Canyons 55, Palm Glades Prep 0

The Villages 31, Wiregrass Ranch 29

Timber Creek 9, Winter Park 7

University Christian 37, Episcopal 19

West Orange 21, Olympia 9

Western 63, West Broward 0

Westminster Christian 30, Westminster Academy 7

Wildwood 61, Lake Weir 0

Zephyrhills Christian 38, IMG Academy Blue 0

SSAC 8-Man 2A(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

St. John Lutheran 57, Foundation Christian 0

SSAC 11-Man 3A(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

St. Edward's 33, Bishop Snyder 20

SSAC 11-Man 4A(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Jupiter Christian 40, Legacy Charter 27



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Jefferson County vs. St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee, ccd.

Lake Buena Vista vs. Davenport, ppd. to Nov 1st.

Lehigh vs. Pahokee, ccd.

New Smyrna Beach vs. Space Coast, ppd. to Nov 1st.

Tohopekaliga vs. Lake Nona, ppd. to Nov 1st.

University (Orange City) vs. Lake Howell, ppd. to Oct 29th.

