FAU coach Kiffin fined $5K for tweet criticizing officials

Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin was fined $5,000 and reprimanded by Conference USA for criticizing the officiating in the Owls' Friday game by posting on Twitter a photo of blind officials, using canes and being led around by seeing-eye dogs.



Kiffin tweeted out the photo-shopped image Saturday night and included (at)ConferenceUSA about 24 hours after FAU lost 36-31 to Marshall at home.



Conference USA on Sunday announced Kiffin had been disciplined.



Commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement the conference was obligated to enforce the "rules and standards regarding sportsmanship which have been adopted by our membership."

