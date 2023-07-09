ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex hosting 'Battle of the Shields'

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is hosting ‘Battle of the Shields’ this weekend.

It’s a basketball tournament featuring teams from military bases across the country.

"It’s great, the competition level. Everybody wants to win. Everybody wants to win. I guess that’s just the driving edge of it. Everybody wants to and play the game they love most," Enrique Bush said.

The team representing Eglin Air Force Base, which is located in Florida’s panhandle, won the inaugural event last year when there were only eight teams

This year there are 20 men’s and six women’s teams.

So more teams are vying for the top prize.

"Technically we got the bragging rights. We won it all last year. Until we get knocked off, the bragging rights are going to stay with Eglin," Bush said.

Many of these players competed in basketball collegiately, and some even did so professionally.

It’s their love of the game that brought them together this weekend."I love basketball. I’ve been playing basketball my whole life. Being able to play for Eglin is just icing on the cake for it," Bryan Matthews said.

The tournament concludes on Sunday.