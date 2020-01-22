Eli Manning to announce retirement, New York Giants say

article

Quarterback Eli Manning is calling it a career.

The 16-year veteran of the NFL and the New York Giants will announce his retirement on Friday, the team said.

"For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field. Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise's history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability," Giants CEO John Mara said in a statement. "It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future."

Manning's contract expired at the end of this season in which he was relegated to a backup role.

In 16 seasons with the Giants, Manning notched two NFL championships, two Super Bowl MVPs, a streak of 210 consecutive starts between 2004-17, a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, and much more.

"Eli was driven to always do what was best for the team. Eli leaves a timeless legacy with two Super Bowl titles on the field and his philanthropic work off the field, which has inspired and impacted so many people," Giants chairman Steve Tisch said in a statement. "We are sincerely thankful for everything Eli has given our team and community. He will always be a Giant among Giants."

