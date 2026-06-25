Florida babysitter arrested after unattended child tested positive for THC, police say

The Brief Maribel Katiusca Plaza of Lake County, Florida, was arrested for child abuse and neglect after abandoning a child she was babysitting to spend the night at her boyfriend's house. The child had fallen severely ill after accidentally consuming THC gummies left within her reach by Plaza. The unsupervised minor was hospitalized at 1 a.m. after knocking on a neighbor's door to plead for medical help.



A Florida woman was arrested on Friday, June 19, on accusations of leaving a child she was babysitting completely unattended, the report says.

Maribel Katiusca Plaza of Lake County, allegedly dropped the child off back at the family’s empty home at approximately 8 p.m. before heading to her boyfriend's house.

Plaza, 30, claimed to be completely unaware of the fact the child had fallen ill while unsupervised after accidentally ingesting THC-infused drugs in her residence, according to deputies.

What happened while the parents were away?

What we know:

The incident came to light after the child's neighbor reported that the child had knocked on her door at about 1 a.m., according to authorities.

Once the neighbor answered the door, the child "begged" to be taken to the hospital stating she was unattended and feeling "weak, sick, and in a lethargic state" after falling off the bed, the arrest affidavit read.

The neighbor rushed the child to the UF Health Hospital in Leesburg, where medical staff confirmed a positive test for THC and started an investigation.

While conducting the investigation, deputies noted that Plaza was the adult responsible for the well-being of the small child. The victim's family had left the child under Plaza's watch during an out-of-state trip to Georgia the day prior to the woman's arrest.

Yet, the woman admitted to abandoning the child completely unsupervised back at home the very next night just to stay at her boyfriend's house, the report says.

Edibles were left in accessible areas: Police

When contacted by officers, Plaza admitted to leaving CBD oil and THC gummies in their shared bathroom cabinet and kitchen freezer, all easily reachable areas, according to the report.

An average dose of infused gummies can typically contain about 10 mg of THC, meaning consuming as little as two "weed gummies" can put a small child at risk of "severe and prolonged" toxic effects that can include slowing of the heart rate, high blood pressure levels, seizures, and respiratory issues, according to a study published by Pediatrics, a journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

What's next:

Plaza was booked into the Lake County Jail under accusations of child abuse and neglect.