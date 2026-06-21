1 in custody following Orange County shooting, deputies say

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The Brief The shooting happened after an individual fired at a fence in the area of Oak Grove Chase Drive, according to deputies. It is not yet clear why the shooter fired at the fence.



One person is in custody following a shooting in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Officials initially responded out to the 1700 block of Oak Grove Chase Drive just before 3 p.m. after calls of shots fired.

Early investigation showed a neighbor fired shots into a fence panel, causing injury to another man who was struck by some of the panel, according to deputies. The shooter was later arrested, according to officials.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

It is not yet clear why the suspect fired shots into the fence.