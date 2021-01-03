Expand / Collapse search

Duke- FSU basketball game postponed due to positive COIVD-19 test

By AP Staff
Associated Press
Hours after No. 20 Duke said coach Mike Krzyzewski would sit out Saturday against No. 18 Florida State on Saturday after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. the game was postponed because of coronavirus issues at Florida State.

Duke said the COVID-19-positive person who came into contact with Coach K was not in the Blue Devils’ travel party. Krzyzewski did not travel with the team to Tallahassee.

The Atlantic Coast Conference said the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.