Drew Gordon, older brother of former Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon, dead at 33

Former NBA player Drew Gordon, the older brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, was tragically killed in a car accident in Portland, Oregon on Thursday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 33.

Gordon’s agent, Calvin Andrews, first confirmed the news to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

"The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon," the team said in a statement shared on social media.

"Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones. Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time."

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a "fatal crash" near South Spingwater Road just before 6 p.m.

Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital.

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 13: Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic celebrates after a dunk in the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016 at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowle Expand

Gordon was a top recruit before joining the UCLA Bruins men’s basketball team in 2008. He played for two seasons before joining the University of New Mexico, where he led the Lobos to a conference title and was named tournament MVP. He earned All-MWC First Team honors his senior year.

He went undrafted in the 2012 NBA Draft and would make his pro debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014. He played in nine games that season.

Gordon played in the G League and several leagues in Europe before announcing his retirement on social media less than a year ago.

Gordon is survived by his wife and three sons.