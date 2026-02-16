Volusia County deputy saves woman from DeLand house fire, officials say

The Brief A Volusia County deputy is being credited with saving a woman from a house fire in DeLand. Deputy Austin Graham pulled an unresponsive woman from a home on Saturday. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released bodycam video of the rescue.



A Volusia County deputy saved a woman from a house fire in DeLand on Saturday.

The fire happened at a home on Palmetto Avenue, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Austin Graham responded to the house fire. After forcing his way into the house, Graham found a woman unresponsive on the hallway floor, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office released bodycam video of the rescue, which shows Graham pulling the woman to safety.

"Come on, ma’am, I got you," Graham said as he helped the woman.

After Graham pulled the woman from the house, another deputy helped him carry her away from the house. The other deputy started rescue breathing, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but she’s expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Graham was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but he did not need to go to the hospital.

Investigators said the fire started in the kitchen and appeared to be accidental.