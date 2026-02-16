Volusia County deputy saves woman from DeLand house fire, officials say
DELAND, Fla. - A Volusia County deputy saved a woman from a house fire in DeLand on Saturday.
The fire happened at a home on Palmetto Avenue, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Deputy Austin Graham responded to the house fire. After forcing his way into the house, Graham found a woman unresponsive on the hallway floor, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office released bodycam video of the rescue, which shows Graham pulling the woman to safety.
"Come on, ma’am, I got you," Graham said as he helped the woman.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
After Graham pulled the woman from the house, another deputy helped him carry her away from the house. The other deputy started rescue breathing, the sheriff’s office said.
The woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition, but she’s expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff’s office.
Graham was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but he did not need to go to the hospital.
Investigators said the fire started in the kitchen and appeared to be accidental.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.