DME Sports Academy retires Keegan and Kris Murray's jerseys

The Murray brothers, Keegan and Kris, were at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida for their jersey retirement ceremony on Thursday.

Keegan was drafted 4th overall by the Sacramento Kings in this year's NBA Draft. Kris is heading back to Iowa for another year, where he's expected to have a break-out season. The twin brothers moved to Florida from Iowa when they were in high school, with hopes of earning college scholarships, and it paid off.

Keegan says he still can't believe he's in the NBA.

"I just try to take it day by day. Just hearing your name associated with the NBA is a dream come true. Many kids dream, so I'm just grateful for this opportunity and happy to get to work," Keegan Murray said.

Keegan was named summer league MVP.