Cheez-It Bowl to feature former Wekiva football standout

If you're looking for someone to root for in Wednesday's Cheez-It Bowl, Wekiva product and Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis is your guy.

Davis and the Tigers are going for win number 10 as they face Iowa State at Camping World Stadium.

"It feels great. Always cool to be around sunshine," Davis said.

Clemson's season was marked by loads of injuries, including Davis who tore his bicep in September.

He was supposed to miss eight weeks of the season, but he bounced back sooner than expected.

"It feels amazing. By the glory of God just helping me through the process, I was able to get back on my feet and prepared my arm real fast," Davis said.

The first team All-ACC selection is excited to be back home and looking forward to playing in front of his friends and family.

Although Clemson had high hopes of making another college football playoff run, Davis said he and his teammates plan to give it their all on Wednesday.

"No matter who we’re playing, first game or the last game, it’s always going to be the same, so same approach," Davis said.