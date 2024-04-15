Caitlin Clark expected to be top pick in WNBA draft

article

All eyes will be on the WNBA draft as Caitlin Clark is expected to be the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever on Monday night.

Clark declared for the WNBA draft in February, opting to skip her senior year at Iowa. "While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa," Clark wrote on social media at the time.

The Indiana Fever indicated on social media shortly after Clark’s announcement that they intend to select her.

"We’re just simply reminding you that there are only 46 days until the 2024 WNBA Draft," the team posted after dropping a link to its game tickets and a conspicuous "No. 1."

Clark, Stanford forward Cameron Brink, South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso, Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson, and LSU forward Angel Reese headline the list of 15 prospects who will attend the 2024 WNBA draft, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Fever had the first pick in the 2023 draft and selected Aliyah Boston out of South Carolina.

Despite a tough loss to South Carolina in the NCAA women’s championship game, Clark rewrote the record book at Iowa, finishing as the career leading scorer in NCAA Division I history with 3,951 career points, the Associated Press noted.

Clark and Iowa had the three biggest audiences for women’s college basketball. The Hawkeyes’ victory over UConn in the Final Four averaged 14.2 million, and their April 1 victory over LSU in the Elite Eight, a rematch of last year’s title game, drew 12.3 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



