Big questions to be answered on penultimate weekend of college football season

For some, this weekend marks the final weekend of regular season play in college football. With two weekends remaining before the conference title contests on Dec. 19, there’s a lot of things to get settled in the race for the College Football Playoffs.

Here’s the schedule of Saturday games taking place in the contest, including a pair of games from the Big XII and PAC 12 that will appear on FOX.

12p ET – Texas vs. Kansas State (FOX); Texas A&M vs. Auburn; Oklahoma State at TCU

3:30p ET- Indiana at Wisconsin

4p ET- Stanford vs. Washington (FOX)

8p ET- Alabama at LSU

Texas Longhorns at Kansas State Wildcats

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday, Dec. 5

TV: FOX

Where: Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Ks.

Ranking/Record: Texas (5-3), Kansas State (4-5)

Things are always bigger in Texas – including coaching speculation. And the buzz is that Longhorns coach Tom Herman may be coaching for his job in the next two weeks as Texas has disappointed again in a quest for the Big XII title. It is fair to point out that Sam Ehlinger is still a dynamic quarterback who would be in the short conversation for most talented QBs in the country. Meanwhile, Kansas State has lost four straight and had trouble on both sides of the football. Freshman WB Will Howard has shown glimpses, but needs consistency.

Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday, Dec. 5

TV: ESPN

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala..

Ranking/Record: No. 5 Texas A&M (6-1), Auburn (5-3)

The Aggies didn’t blow the doors off LSU last week, but QB Kellen Mond and the offense did enough to cruise to a 20-7 win that kept Texas A&M in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. Mond has thrown for 16 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions this season while Isaiah Spiller has rushed for 6 touchdowns. Auburn was blown out as expected in the Iron Bowl and is needing this victory to still crack one of the top tiers bowls within the SEC.

Oklahoma State Cowboys at TCU Horned Frogs

When: 12p ET, Saturday, Dec. 5

TV: ESPN2

Where: Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Record/Ranking: No. 15 Oklahoma State (6-2), TCU (4-4)

First of back to back road games for the Cowboys with a possible contest against Iowa State in the Big XII championship game likely handing in the balance. Still smarting after getting shellacked by Oklahoma two weeks ago, Oklahoma State road the legs of running back Dezmon Jackson to a 50-44 win over Texas Tech last week in the home finale. Jackson had 36 carries, 235 yards and scored three touchdown. The flip side is TCU, who whipped Kansas to win its third game in the last four. This is a danger game for Oklahoma State.

Indiana Hoosiers at Wisconsin Badgers

When: 3:30 p.m., ET, Saturday, Dec. 5

TV: ABC

Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisc.

Ranking/Record: No. 12 Indiana (5-1), No. 16 Wisconsin (2-1)

The title of second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State is on the line in this one as the surprising Hoosiers face off against the perennial power Badgers. Indiana will have to go into this game without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., gone for the year with a right leg injury. Stevie Scott III did run for three scores in a 27-11 win over Maryland. Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s will play its first game since falling to Northwestern and a cancellation against Minnesota which made them ineligible for the Big Ten championship game in two weeks in Indianapolis. (Wiscosin will only play five games- one sort of the Big Ten mandate.)

Stanford Cardinal at Washington Huskies

When: 4 p.m., ET, Saturday, Dec. 5

TV: FOX

Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle

Record/Ranking: Stanford (1-2), No. 22 Washington (3-0)

Washington’s path to a PAC 12 title is on the line in Seattle as the Huskies- a rare unbeaten who has three or more wins in the Conference of Champions- tries to build off a 24-20 win over Utah. Dylan Morris has three passing touchdowns, but he needs to be in better control of the football after throwing three picks against the Utes. Stanford picked up its first win last week by squeaking out a 24-23 victory over California in “The Game.”

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. LSU Tigers

When: 8 p.m., ET, Saturday, Dec. 5

TV: CBS

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

Record/Ranking: No. 1 Alabama (8-0), LSU (3-4)

Alabama is a 29 ½ point favorite going into this one- the largest spread a defending national champion has ever faced. But this could be a game that is the exclamation point for Mac Jones, who has completed 76 percent of his passes and thrown 23 touchdowns. Myles Brennan has had a fine year for the Tigers, completing 11 touchdown passes. The problem for the Tigers- they haven’t been able to consistently bring the big run attack. In 245 attempts, the Tigers are only averaging 3.2 yards per carry,

