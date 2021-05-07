EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Belair speaks with FOX 35 after big win at WrestleMania

FOX 35 spoke with WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

"I’m the EST of WWE," Belair said. "I’m the strongest. The fastest. The roughest. The toughest. The quickest. The greatest. The best."

This is the first time FOX 35 has spoken with her since winning her title.

"I didn’t know wrestling was my dream until it became my reality and now I can’t imagine doing anything else than being a WWE Superstar," Belair said.

It was a historic performance.

"It was the first time that two black women were headlining and having a title match at WrestleMania," Belair said. "It was an amazing moment. I just feel so blessed to be the women in that moment, alongside Sasha Banks, to make history that night."

Now, she’s gearing up to defend her title. She’ll go up against Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

"She’s coming for [my title] and I’m trying to hold on to it," Belair said. "So, it’s going to be a fight that night."

As she prepares for the match, she’s also giving back. She is one of several WWE Superstars appearing in PSAs encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Advertisement

"We all want to get back to our normal routine and normal regular," Belair said. "So, we’re encouraging everyone to roll up their sleeve, do their part, get vaccinated, keep yourself and your loved ones healthy and safe."