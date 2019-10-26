Astros take Game 3 of World Series, cut their deficit to 2-1

article



12:10 a.m.



Jose Altuve doubled twice and scored both times, Zack Greinke repeatedly worked out of trouble, and the Houston Astros showed they were not going to go quietly, beating the Nationals 4-1 to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.



Houston can even things in Game 4 on Saturday night at Nationals Park. Washington will start $140 million lefty Patrick Corbin, while Houston manager A.J. Hinch declined to reveal his pitching plan when asked about it before Game 3.



Washington's eight-game winning streak, tied for the longest in a single postseason, ended with a sloppy performance in the first Series game hosted by the nation's capital since the Senators lost to the New York Giants in 1933.



11:57 p.m.



Joe Smith worked around a one-out single from pinch-hitter Howie Kendrick to move the Astros within three outs of taking Game 3 of the World Series.



Houston leads Washington 4-1 after eight innings. The Nationals won the first two games in Houston.



The Nationals have left 11 men on base after hitting .333 with runners in scoring position in the first two games.



Joe Ross worked two scoreless innings for Washington.





11:36 p.m.



Will Harris became the first Astros pitcher to retire the Nationals in order, and Houston led Washington 4-1 after seven innings.



Harris has retired all five hitters he's faced to put the Astros in position to take Game 3. He had a 1.50 ERA in 68 regular season appearances and hasn't allowed a run in the playoffs.



Joe Ross, a starter in the regular season, worked a clean seventh for Washington.





11:16 p.m.



Robinson Chirinos homered off the foul pole in left, and the Houston Astros took a 4-1 lead over the Washington Nationals after six innings.



The Astros left the bases loaded when Alex Bregman grounded into a fielder's choice off reliever Fernando Rodney.



Anibal Sanchez allowed four runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings for Washington.



Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom half of the inning. The Astros stole four bases with Suzuki behind the plate, and he threw wildly to second for an error in the sixth. Suzuki was limited to pinch-hitting duty for three weeks in September because of an elbow injury that compromised his throwing.

Washington stranded its eighth runner in scoring position and 10th overall when Adam Eaton grounded out with runners on first and second.





10:28 p.m.



Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley sparked the Astros again, with Brantley driving in Altuve to give Houston a 3-1 lead over the Washington Nationals after five innings.



Altuve has doubled twice and Brantley has driven him home both times.



In the bottom half, Josh James relieved Zack Greinke with two outs and runners on second and third. He struck out Ryan Zimmerman on a 3-2 changeup.



Greinke threw 4 2/3 difficult innings, allowing one run on seven hits. The Nationals have stranded eight runners



9:52 p.m.



Victor Robles hit an RBI triple to cut the Houston Astros' advantage over the Washington Nationals to 2-1 after four innings.



Robles' liner to the left field corner scored Ryan Zimmerman, who led off with a walk against Zack Greinke.



With one out and Robles on third, Nationals manager Dave Martinez decided against pinch-hitting for starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez, who bunted foul to strike out.



Trea Turner hit a dribbler to Greinke, who escaped again. He has thrown 80 pitches and stranded six runners.





9:31 p.m.



Michael Brantley drove in Jose Altuve with an infield single to give the Houston Astros a 2-0 lead over the Washington Nationals after three innings.



Altuve doubled leading off the inning and advanced to third on left fielder Juan Soto's error.



The Nationals loaded the bases against Zack Greinke in the bottom half, but he struck out Asdrubal Cabrera on a 68-mph curveball. Washington has left five men on base.



Both starters have worked hard, with Greinke throwing 65 pitches through three innings.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: A general view of the fireworks display at Nationals Park during player introductions prior to Game 3 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Washing Expand

9:10 p.m.



It's been a rough 21st birthday for Washington Nationals boy wonder Juan Soto. He grounded out with a runner on second in the first inning, took a bad angle in left field on a Houston hit in the second and committed a fielding error in the third that contributed to the Houston Astros taking a 2-0 lead.



Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez has given up two runs on six hits through three innings but mitigated the damage along the way.

Advertisement

8:56 p.m.



Josh Reddick gave the Houston Astros a 1-0 lead over the Washington Nationals in Game 3 of the World Series with a second-inning single that drove in Carlos Correa.



Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez gave up three hits in the inning but avoided further damage when George Springer grounded out to shortstop, stranding two runners.



Asdrubal Cabrera and Ryan Zimmerman started the bottom half with singles for the Nationals, but Zack Greinke struck out Kurt Suzuki and got a double-play grounder from Victor Robles.

8:28 p.m.



A scoreless first inning of Game 3 of the World Series included a leaping, over-the-shoulder catch by the Nationals' Victor Robles of a drive to center field by the Astros' Jose Altuve.

In the dugout, Altuve threw down his elbow pad and batting helmet in frustration after Robles' snag. George Springer led off with an infield single for Houston but was stranded.



Anthony Rendon hit a two-out double to left for the Nationals before Juan Soto grounded out to end the inning.







