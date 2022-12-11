Apopka Blue Darters win Pop Warner National Championship: 'We are the top in the nation'

Apopka Blue Darter 14U ended the Pop Warner season in the best way possible – winning a national champion.

They edged out Deer Valley Future U 20-16 at Camping World Stadium on Saturday.

"I think this win solidifies that we are the top in the nation. I have some heck of kids who came out. We battled through adversity all year long," Jeff Robinson said.

The Blue Darters almost didn't get a chance to compete for a title, as they lost to Jupiter in a game they needed to win in order to qualify for nationals.

But the Pop Warner tournament had a shortage and Apopka got in.

"They'll fight through anything. We got a slogan of ‘who got my back?’ and they’ve had my back all year long," Robinson said.

The Apopka team won the 12U championship two years ago. But this one felt even sweeter because they got to do it in this big stadium in front of all their fans.

The 12U Championship happened in 2020, when there were still COVID-19 restrictions.

"The last environment we played in, it was like a little basic field. This is better than all the other fields we played at. I’m happy that we made it here," Apopka Blue Darter player, Isaiah McNish said.

With another championship under their belt, many players are looking ahead to high school ball next year.

"All I can tell you is these high schools, Apopka, Wekiva, West Orange, anybody who inherits these kids, they’re getting heck of a kid," Robinson said.