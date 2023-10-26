You can now fly nonstop from Orlando to these 6 dreamy, tropical destinations with this popular airline

article

Southwest Airlines has added nonstop routes to several tropical destinations from the Orlando International Airport.

Grab your suntan lotion because you can now head to:

Cancun, Mexico

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Nassau, Bahamas

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

San Jose, Costa Rica

Beginning on June 4, 2024, Southwest will launch daily service to and from these destinations.

Southwest currently has existing service routes from Orlando to Aruba and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines announced they'd be lowering the requirements to qualify for the top levels of its frequent-flyer program.

The airline said it would reduce by 20% the number of flights needed to qualify for its "A-List" and "A-List Preferred" levels in its Rapid Rewards program.

The changes will start next year for travelers aiming to hit elite status in 2025.