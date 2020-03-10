Yang calls for Democrats to rally around Biden

article

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang is backing Joe Biden’s presidential bid, saying it’s time for Democrats to rally around the former vice president and get ready for the general election.

Following Biden’s projected wins in a number of state primaries Tuesday, Yang said on CNN that he sees Biden as the best-positioned candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in November, saying Democrats need to “come together as a party, starting tonight.”

RELATED: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden cancel primary night events due to coronavirus

A supporter of Bernie Sanders in 2016, Yang said the Vermont senator inspired his own presidential run, which Yang ended in February before signing on as a CNN political commentator.

Yang said he believes the progressive ideas expressed by candidates like Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and himself “will have a voice in the Biden administration to start solving these problems.”