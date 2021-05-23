WWII veteran celebrates 101st birthday with law enforcement parade

Police officers, firefighters, and military service members took part in a drive-by birthday celebration for a 101-year-old World War II veteran.

The celebration for 101-year-old World War II veteran Edward Eisele reportedly happened in St. Augustine on Saturday.

Footage from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office showed a parade of vehicles passing Eisele as he sat waving and saluting them outside the Clyde E. Lassen Veterans Nursing ​Home.

A similar event was held the previous year for Eisele’s 100th birthday, local media reported. Florida’s First Coast News said Eisele had fought on the beaches Normandy and was awarded a Purple Heart.

