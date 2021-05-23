Expand / Collapse search

WWII veteran celebrates 101st birthday with law enforcement parade

By Storyful
Florida
Storyful shared this video from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Police officers, firefighters, and military service members took part in a drive-by birthday celebration for a 101-year-old World War II veteran.

The celebration for 101-year-old World War II veteran Edward Eisele reportedly happened in St. Augustine on Saturday.

Footage from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office showed a parade of vehicles passing Eisele as he sat waving and saluting them outside the Clyde E. Lassen Veterans Nursing ​Home.

A similar event was held the previous year for Eisele’s 100th birthday, local media reported. Florida’s First Coast News said Eisele had fought on the beaches Normandy and was awarded a Purple Heart.

Storyful contributed to this report.