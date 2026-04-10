President Donald Trump on Artemis II: 'I could not be more proud'; invites astronauts to White House
President Donald Trump congratulated the Artemis II crew on their successful – and historic – mission to the moon and back. Artemis II splashed down Friday night, April 10, off the coast of California, after a 10-day journey that took them more than 250,000 miles into space to the far side of the moon, traveling farther into space than any humans in history.
"Congratulations to the Great and Very Talented Crew of Artemis II. The entire trip was spectacular, the landing was perfect and, as President of the United States, I could not be more proud!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"I look forward to seeing you all at the White House soon. We’ll be doing it again and then, next step, Mars!"
Artemis II splashed down off the coast of San Diego, California, around 8:07 p.m. on April 10.
The Source: President Donald Trump posted his congratulations on his Truth Social platform. Additional information from NASA's live broadcasts of the Artemis II mission.