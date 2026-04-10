President Donald Trump on Artemis II: 'I could not be more proud'; invites astronauts to White House

The Brief President Donald Trump congratulated the Artemis II crew on their historic mission to the moon. "Congratulations to the Great and Very Talented Crew of Artemis II. I could not be more proud!" he said in a post on Truth Social. Artemis II lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 1 and splashed down off the coast of California on April 10. During the 10-day mission, the crew flew more than 250,000 miles to the far side of the moon – and then made the trip back to Earth.



President Donald Trump congratulated the Artemis II crew on their successful – and historic – mission to the moon and back. Artemis II splashed down Friday night, April 10, off the coast of California, after a 10-day journey that took them more than 250,000 miles into space to the far side of the moon, traveling farther into space than any humans in history.

"Congratulations to the Great and Very Talented Crew of Artemis II. The entire trip was spectacular, the landing was perfect and, as President of the United States, I could not be more proud!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"I look forward to seeing you all at the White House soon. We’ll be doing it again and then, next step, Mars!"

Artemis II splashed down off the coast of San Diego, California, around 8:07 p.m. on April 10.