Disney World reveals 1st song for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Muppets, teases opening date

The Brief Disney World has revealed the first song from the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets set list. The attraction will feature music performed by The Electric Mayhem. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, which replaces Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, will open this summer.



Disney World is sharing big updates this week about Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios, including the ride's song list and opening date.

The attraction is currently closed as it's transformed into Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.

In a post on its official Disney Parks Blog, Disney shared that the full song list for the attraction as well as the opening date will be revealed soon.

The post included a clock counting down to April 16.

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What songs will Rock 'n' Roller Coaster feature?

The previous version of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster featured music by Aerosmith. But with the Muppets taking over, the ride will get a new track list.

The songs will be performed by Electric Mayhem, the fictional Muppets rock band.

On Monday, Disney revealed that one of the songs on the list will be "Song 2" by Blur.

More songs will be revealed "soon," Disney said.

The Electric Mayhem will perform "Song 2" by Blur on Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets. (Credit: Disney Parks)

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What is the storyline for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster?

The storyline for the attraction will have visitors visiting G-Force Records for a VIP tour of the recording studio.

While there, they'll board a "very fast limousine" for a "twisting, turning and screamingly fun" trip across Hollywood to make it to the Electric Mayhem concert.

Along the way, they will zip by Hollywood scenery and landmarks that have been given a Muppet twist.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

When does Rock 'n' Roller Coaster open?

The coaster is set to open this summer. Disney will announce the opening date on April 16.

Disney is getting ready for its summer season, which kicks off next month. It will include the debut of a new Bluey experience at Disney's Animal Kingdom, the debut of Soarin' Across America at EPCOT and more.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will reopen from its long refurbishment on May 3. The attraction will have a new track, updated ride vehicles, refreshed lighting and more.