WWE Royal Rumble 2024, Monday Night Raw to be held in Tampa, Florida

Hey Florida, are you ready to rumble?! WWE's 2024 Royal Rumble is headed to the Sunshine State.

WWE announced Wednesday that the 2024 Royal Rumble would be held Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays. Then on Jan. 29, Monday Night Raw will be held at Amalia Arena in Tampa, the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It's been nearly 30 years since Royal Rumble was held in Tampa Bay – the last time being in 1995, according to the WWE's news release.

WWE's signature event will be headlined by 30 men and 30 women fighting to compete in the ultimate Wrestmania 40, according to a news release.

Royal Rumble 2023 was held in San Antonio, Texas, setting a record as the most-viewed Royal Rumble event in WWE's history.

WrestMania 39 was held at SoFi Stadium in California.

In February, WWE Raw was hosted at the Amway Center in Orlando. In July, Amway hosted WWE's Friday Night SmackDown.