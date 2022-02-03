Worker killed in Lake County road construction site cave-in identified

After 10 hours of digging, John Terranova, 27, was found dead after a cave-in at a construction site Wednesday evening.

"We had an idea of where he was, but we weren’t able to confirm," said Bat. Chief Robert Fickett of Lake County Fire Rescue.

After 10 hours of digging, Terranova was found buried feet deep around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning. Investigators believe he had been digging a hole when the walls caved in.

"We were using shovels, digging by hand, putting in buckets, raising it out of the hole, and we also used that vacuum truck," said Fickett.

The rescue turned into a recovery effort at some point in the night. Their next objective became to prevent further cave-ins.

"Our team came together and we used our hours of training to complete the operation and bring closure to the family," said Fickett.

Work on the road widening project along US 441 in Lady Lake has been halted for now. Terranova worked for Maylor Foundation Contractors, which was serving as a subcontractor on the project. The Florida Department of Transportation offered their deepest condolences in a statement.

"Safety is always the highest priority in everything the FDOT does. Not just for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists, but for the workers who shape the roadways throughout the state," said a spokesperson for the FDOT.

Investigators don’t suspect any foul play.

