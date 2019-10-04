Woman with sick has car stolen at hospital

A mother at the hospital with a sick child has her car stolen. Now, AdventHealth is apologizing to the woman after she reached out to The News Station.

That woman says she took her son to the emergency room last week and valeted her car, only to leave the hospital with her sick son and learn her car had been stolen.

“It’s pure negligence,” said Jessica Jackson, who is demanding answers and help.

Jackson took her son to the emergency room at AdventHealth Hospital in Downtown Orlando on Saturday. She was already stressed about her sick son, who was diagnosed with an ear infection.

“I give the valet guy my ticket to go get the car back, and he can’t find my keys anywhere,” — Jessica Jackson

She left her car with the hospital valet, but her car was now gone. She said it was stolen from hospital property.

“Go over there looking for the car, can’t find the car anywhere. I’m on the phone with my husband. I’m panicking. I’m yelling.”

She filed a report with the Orlando Police Department. Six days later, her son is feeling better, but her car is still nowhere to be found.

“I’m just like how could this happen? How could this happen under your guys’ nose?”

FOX 35 reached out to AdventHealth, which said patients and protection of their property is a top priority.

“The safety of our patients and protection of their property is a top priority, and we apologize to Ms. Jackson. We’re working closely with our contracted valet partners to ensure Ms. Jackson is provided a rental car and replacement of items inside her vehicle. We are also taking steps to ensure this type of incident does not happen again.” — AdventHealth

Jackson hopes they live up to that promise. “You guys are handling property of patients. They are already going through enough. The stress of it all that came along with this I felt like I shouldn’t have had to endure.”Fox 35 reached out several times to the valet company that the hospital contracts out to, but never heard back.