Florida woman was shooting at random people in road before killing Orange County mother: Deputies

A woman who was allegedly shooting at people driving past her in Orange County has been arrested for killing a 27-year-old mother, deputies said.

Deputies arrested 56-year-old Angila Baxter on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm after Nekaybaw Collier was found unresponsive in her car on Jan. 12. Detectives said the bullets belonging to Baxter's revolver were found in Collier's body during an autopsy.

On Jan. 12, deputies said they were flagged down by a person who said a black female in a red SUV had just shot at him. The man told deputies he was driving on North Pine Hills Road, near the intersection of Belco Drive when he observed a red SUV sitting in the middle of the road, an arrest affidavit states.

The man said Baxter was reportedly shooting at people driving past her and one of the rounds from her car struck the man's rear passenger quarter panel.

Another victim came forward and told deputies around 7 p.m. on Jan. 12, Baxter pulled up next to her car screaming expletives, and she heard two thumps on her car before driving away. On Jan. 14, the woman said she discovered two bullet holes in the front of her car. The woman drove back to the area and found another witness who saw Baxter shooting at cars.

That witness named Baxter as the person who was shooting at cars and screaming expletives at random people in the area, deputies said. The witness identified Baxter in a photo lineup on Jan. 14.

When interviewed by detectives, Baxter said she didn't remember the day the shootings occurred, but remembered "multiple vehicles were following her," according to an arrest affidavit. She told detectives she pulled her gun out in the same area the shooting happened and shot in the air because a woman was following her. She admitted to shooting at several other cars the day Collier was killed.

Deputies found Collier unresponsive in her car in the 5200 block of N. Powers Drive just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 12. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Baxter is being held in the Orange County Jail. The sheriff's office also obtained a temporary risk protection order to ensure Baxter has no further access to guns.