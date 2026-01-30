Woman critically injured in Orange County shooting; suspect sought: Deputies

The Brief A woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in East Orange County. Deputies searched the area, including nearby woods, as the suspect remained at large. The investigation was ongoing late Friday.



Deputies are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and seriously injured Friday night in East Orange County.

Authorities said the woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting, which occurred between Rouse and Dean roads.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Deputies established a large crime scene spanning multiple roads, including nearby Aein Road, where investigators said the victim was found around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Law enforcement officials said the shooter had not been taken into custody as of late Friday.

A helicopter was seen circling the area, using a spotlight to search dense wooded areas between parallel streets as deputies expanded their search perimeter.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The area is not heavily residential, though several homes are nearby, many set back from the road with large yards and wooded surroundings. Deputies remained on scene as the investigation continued.

No additional details were released, and the investigation remains ongoing.