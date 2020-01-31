Woman was intoxicated when she crashed into deputy's patrol car, authorities say

article

Authorities say a woman was arrested after crashing her pickup truck into a Florida deputy's patrol car while intoxicated.

A Polk County Sheriff's Office news release says 46-year-old India Williams was arrested Tuesday night and charged with driving under the influence.

Deputies say two Polk County patrol vehicles were traveling on a Lakeland road, one following the other, when Williams' truck, coming from the opposite direction, began moving erratically and crossing the centerline.

The deputy driving the first vehicle managed to turn out of the way into a parking lot, and the truck crashed head-on into the second patrol car.

